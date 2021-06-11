Which of Maine’s 10 Biggest Lakes Will You Visit This Summer?

Maine has 6,000 lakes. The 10 biggest ones are also some of the more popular lakes. Block out some time this summer to hit a couple!

Is it just me, or are you having a hard time finding time this summer, because your plans have booked up many of these precious weekends! With Covid slowly going away as more people get vaccinated, a lot of plans are in the works. Are you heading to a lake? With 6,000 lakes and ponds in Maine - you've got some choices. So let's cover the top 10 biggest lakes Maine has. I'm sure you've hit a couple of them. I've been to only about 3-4! So much good fishing to be had.

Which of these lakes have you been to?

Maine's 10 Biggest Lakes

