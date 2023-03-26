Where New England States Rank in America’s Great Resignation

America's Great Resignation continues and things have changed for each New England state for the most part and it's not all good.

Quiet quitting means doing the absolute minimum amount of work your job requires and it often leads to resignation. Employees who quiet quit have basically had it with their jobs, but can't just quit until they've found a new one. Whether it's because of low pay, no salary or wage increase, or maybe a toxic work environment, I don't think it's a new concept. I think it just now just has a name since employees being mentally and emotionally checked out isn't a new concept.

Then there are those employees who are part of what's been dubbed the Great Resignation. These are workers who have reached their mental and emotional limit at their job or career and we really started hearing and reading about it in the last couple of years since the pandemic.

According to WalletHub, as the economy continues its long recovery from the effects of COVID-19, there has been a surge in job openings, with many employers having a difficult time filling all their open positions, causing many businesses to be short-staffed. As a matter of fact, WalletHub says millions of Americans are quitting their jobs each month. However, the rate of these resignations isn’t equal around the country.

While Maine had the most resignations in all of New England last year at #27 for the country, its now at #44. Vermont was at #29 and has now dropped to #36.

Employees in New Hampshire are quite happy overall landing in the #39 spot from #37 last year. Meanwhile Rhode Island at #44 last year seems to be a bigger part of the countries great resignation at #28 this year. Connecticut remains the same at #46 two year in a row and Massachusetts at #47 last year is now the state with the least resignations at #51.

Click here to see the full study.

