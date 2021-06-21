Where is the Best Spot in The County for a Selfie? Show us

Did you know that today is National Selfie Day? I'm sure having national selfie day on a Monday is not ideal for many after a long weekend of sunshine and awaiting the official arrival of the summer season. The blog Cheapism recently deployed their team to discover the best places to take a selfie in each state but they did not consider how large and scenic Maine can be. How do you narrow the sites down to one location?

Their Choice...

In Maine, the Cheapism team decided to choose the West Quoddy Head Lighthouse as the spot in the state to take that perfect selfie. The Lighthouse is a great choice and a beautiful location to take a selfie for your profile or for the sake of saying you took a selfie. Let's make this choice MORE LOCAL!

Where in The County?

Where is the best spot to take a selfie in Aroostook County? We have fields of crops that can make a pristine setting to any selfie you are taking. Why are you taking a selfie? Will this be used for your profile picture on Facebook, Instagram, or other social media? Or is this for your tinder profile? There must be a good location for a self near Loring Air Force Base or an old potato house sitting on the outskirts of a town in the County?

Check out your old photos

Take a look at the list from the rest of the country, and let us know if you have been to any of the suggested locations. To keep the privacy of those in my life, I will not be submitting many selfies on this post but I can say that I have great shots at some of the other locations.

There are a few great shots of my daughter at Noccalula Falls in Alabama, and she can tell you the story behind the falls. In my house you will find pictures of me at Churchill Downs in Kentucky, and at Boston Common in Massachusetts.

Send us your selfies! Show us your shots and add a suggestion to where you think the best setting is for a selfie in Aroostook County.