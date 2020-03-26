When Will We Get Our Stimulus Checks?

Over the last few days we've heard a lot about the U. S. government's multi-trillion dollar stimulus package.

The stimulus package, designed to boost the coronavirus economy, will provide families with thousands of dollars.

Assuming you fall under the earning threshold ($75,000 for individuals and $99,000 for families), each adult will get $1,200. Additionally, each child will receive $500. Qualification for the program will be based off your most recent taxes filed. So, your 2018 return, unless you were a go-getter and already filed your 2019 return.

The question everyone is asking, though, is when are we going to get these checks?

According to CNN, President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are confident they can get at least some of the checks issued by April 6th. That date had been discussed during earlier negotiations.

However, some are saying that the April 6th date, at this point, is rather unlikely. More likely, we'll see some of the checks (or direct deposits) going out within 3 to 4 weeks.

One thing that may hold the process up is the fact that government staffing has been affected by the coronavirus.

In any event, we'll have to wait and see.

The Senate has voted on it. We can expect the House to vote on it tomorrow (March 27th)

This story will be updated...