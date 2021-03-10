When Will People In Maine See Their $1,400 Stimulus?

Another round of stimulus checks will be headed into the accounts of eligible Mainers after the latest COVID-19 relief bill was officially passed by Congress. The bill will reach President Joe Biden's desk on Friday, where he will officially sign off on it. That means a large number of Maine people will be receiving $1,400 dollar checks. The question is, when will they arrive?

Getty Images

According to News Center Maine, those checks (or direct deposits) could begin arriving as soon as next week. Because the country is in the height of "tax season", the IRS may be slow to the draw on this round of stimulus benefits. That could lead to delays even for those who use direct deposit, meaning you may not actually see that $1,400 dollar boost until the end of March or even early-April.

It's estimated that roughly 90% of Mainers will be eligible to receive a stimulus check under the guidelines for this round of relief. Any single person who makes $80,000 or less or any family that makes a combined $150,000 or less will receive a stimulus payment. There are additional boosts as well if you have children.

This will almost certainly be the last stimulus check as part of any relief bill involving COVID-19. With vaccination rates climbing quickly and infection rates trickling down, the belief is this bill will be the last necessary jolt to the economy before states across the country begin to fully resume business as normal.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.