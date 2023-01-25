When Will Maine See the $450 Winter Energy Relief Checks?

You should be seeing the $450 relief checks in the mail soon.

The initial round of winter energy money should be in the mail this week, according to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services.

200,000 Checks Going in the Mail Each Week

Up to 200,000 checks will be sent out each week until 870,000 Mainers who are eligible receive the winter energy relief money.

Goal is to Mail All Relief Money before the End of March

Kristen Figueroa was in Augusta Tuesday to talk to state legislators. She announced the schedule to get the checks to Maine residents by or before the end of March, said WABI News.

Who is Eligible to Get the $450 Relief Checks?

The $450 checks will be mailed to single filing Maine families with an income of less than $100,000 per year. Families that file joint incomes will get $900 if they make less than $200,000 annually. Approximately 800,000 Maine residents are eligible to get the relief money. The funds are part of a $474 Million assistance package for the state.

The Bill was Passed Hours Before Governor Mills’ Inauguration

Both chambers of the Maine legislature passed the bill before Governor Mills’ inauguration at the Augusta Civic Center on January 4, 2023. It’s the Governor's second term in office.

Low Income Assistance Included in the Bill

Millions of dollars for low income assistance was also included in the Heating Assistance Bill (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP).