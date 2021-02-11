When Will Maine Have The COVID Vaccine Available For You?

The COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed as quickly as it can be in Maine. As of this writing, over 200,000 Mainers who are 70 and over, work in health care, public safety, or critical COVID-19 infrastructure have had at least the first dose of the vaccine, but when will it be your turn?

The Maine CDC has set up a plan to prioritize the vaccine in phases, and every Mainer fits into one of them. While there are no concrete dates based on many variable factors, an estimate of when Mainers can get the vaccine has been made.

There are four phases of those who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

Phase 1a began in December and ran through January and included Health Care workers who were in critical health care services, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, Public Safety workers, patient-facing health care workers and COVID-19 response personnel.

Phase 1b runs from February through April and includes Mainers over 70, adults with high-risk medical conditions, and certain front line workers

Phase 1c runs in May and June and adds other front line workers

Phase 2 begins sometime in June and includes all Mainers 16 to 64 who weren't eligible prior.

Again, these are just estimates of when the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to you, and may be changed for a number of reasons. So the answer to "When can I get the vaccine," for most Mainers is around June if all goes according to plan.

If you'd like a detailed description of each phase so you can see when you might be eligible for the vaccine, visit the Maine CDC's website at the link below.

