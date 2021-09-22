Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Could End as Soon as ‘This Fall’

Britney Spears could be a free woman by the end of the year.

On Wednesday (Sept. 22), Variety reported that Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed new court documents in which he claims that Spears will be “completely and inevitably” done with her conservatorship this fall.

The legal documents say that Rosengart's current top priority is removing Spears' father, Jamie, from his role as conservator of her estate. Jamie has handled the pop star's financial matters since 2009 when the conservatorship was first put in place. He previously oversaw the singer's personal conservatorship until 2019 when Jodi Montgomery was appointed.

Rosengart requests that Judge Brenda Penny, who is presiding over the case, replace Jamie on Sept. 29 with another person with conservatorship experience on a "temporary, short-term" basis. The attorney adds that Spears' conservator will be involved in helping Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, create a prenuptial agreement.

Additionally, Rosengart claims that Spears' relationship with Jamie is strained and having him involved would only cause her distress.

Rosengart concludes the filing by requesting the court terminates the conservatorship completely "at its soonest convenience."

On Sept.7, Jamie petitioned the court to end the conservatorship entirely. The filing did not address what exactly made him change his mind but that "recent events" led him to call "into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist."

Montgomery is said to support the termination “subject to proper transition and asset protection.”