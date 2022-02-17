When Can We Expect Maine’s $500 Relief Checks

When Gov. Janet Mills made her State of the State address last week, one of the items she declared she was including in her $850 million spending proposal was another planned round of $500 relief checks

If approved by the Maine Legislature the relief checks would be mailed out over the last half of this year.

According to a report by the Bangor Daily News, the checks would be going to more Mainers than before and would be based on your tax return for last year (2021). If you filed single and had income of less than $75,000 if single, $112,500 if filing as the head of a household or $150,000 if filing jointly, you would qualify for the relief check.

This would also expand the amount of people in Maine who qualify for these checks as compared to the last relief checks from about a half million people to an estimated 800,000 Mainers.

Time will tell if this does indeed pass approval by the Maine Legislature, however considering that the relief checks actually began with Republicans, there is a solid chance this will pass.

