What To Expect When Fast Food Opens The Dinning Room Again

As Maine and the country start to to work towards a reopening to get back to some sort of normal, we are all wondering what exactly that will that look like?

Today we get a glimpse from Jose Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International. They own own the brands Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes.

Cil indicated in a press release today that:

"We are now moving into the next phase of reopening dining rooms according to guidance from local authorities and will be welcoming back millions of guests to dine-in at our convenient locations.

We have fully embraced the notion that parts of our restaurants need to change – certainly, for the foreseeable future and possibly forever.

For instance, while we have mandated masks and gloves in the short-term, our brand and operations teams are now evaluating more comfortable and reusable masks that may become part of our standard uniforms.

We have acrylic shields and contactless service at most of our restaurants. We are maintaining a 'safe distance' rule in our dining rooms – whether communities require it or not. We have designed beautiful tabletop signage to indicate which tables are open and which ones are reserved to help maintain safe distances.

We will be sanitizing tables and chairs after each use and will have hand sanitizer available in the dining room for our guests.

We have turned off our self-serve soda fountains and are offering beverages, extra condiments and trays from the behind the front counter. And we benefit from a business model inside our restaurants that has minimal contact with anyone other than your friends and family who you are sitting with."

