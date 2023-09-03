What the Hell Did Part-Time Mainer Martha Stewart Do to This Poor Lobster?

And she was the "expert" picked to teach everyone. Whatever you do, DON'T DO THIS!

Oh boy. Don't get me wrong. I love to love and hate Martha Stewart. She's an 81-year-old icon and part-time Mainer. She is often on the Today Show for cooking or fancy household item segments. Recently, she was on about how to make lobster linguini. First things first, you gotta pick the meat. That's when Mainers started wondering, what the actual hell is happening?

Some Mainers suggested that maybe she had been hanging with Snoop Dog before her lobster-picking attempt. Hell, just getting the tail meat out was all sorts of wrong.

The look on everyone's faces was priceless. From Al Roker to Willie Geist (who was doing an amazing job telling Martha she was doing an amazing job), no one seemed to know what the hell was going on. I promise you their papers smelled for the rest of the show.

Mainers were not impressed, but funny as hell about it.

It's amazing how many people caught this show. All I could think while watching this was,

What's gonna happen to all that lobster meat?

Meanwhile, Louise Shaw was posting that Martha was massacring a lobster on live TV!

No matter where you land on the whole "do you like Martha Stewart" argument, one thing is clear: do not ask her to get the meat out of your lobster. I mean, she is 81 years old and just recently on the cover of Sports Illustrated, so she's got that to fall back on.