What if the Vaccinationland Sweepstakes had been Multiple Prizes?

The winner of the Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes was announced on Sunday, July 4th. One person from Winslow won $896,809. Kay Spofford took home the grand prize.

We put the article up right after it was announced and got some very interesting comments on our Facebook.

One of the comments that got our attention was: What if the money had been offered as multiple prizes for many people instead of one person winning it all?

The question went on to break it down to about $50,000 per person for up to 18 people. The post said it would help many families and the communities where they live as people work to get back to normal after a long pandemic.

What do you think? We want to hear from you.

Post a comment on our Facebook. Please be respectful of others and their opinions.

You could do the math all day and make it approximately 36 getting $25,000 - or two people getting $446,404 each.

What would you do with the money?

Whether it’s $896,809 or $50,000 or even $25,000 or break it down even more. Anyone can use that kind of windfall - and so can the local communities. This takes nothing away from Spofford and her right to the money. In fact, more power to her for winning. Anyone that could have won might do good things with the money - whether it’s helping your immediate family or donating money or any other good deed. Maybe even just keeping it for yourself to retire or invest.

The Sweepstakes was fair and valid

People had the chance to participate in the sweepstakes. But do you agree with the comment we got about splitting it up for more winners? Do you think just one person should have won? Let us know - and keep in mind our guidelines on our Facebook page and home page.

