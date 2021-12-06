Whatever Happened to Britney Spears’ Lingerie Line?

Britney Spears is so much more than just the Princess of Pop. Sure, she's got a solid-gold discography that just won't quit, but the "Work B--ch" singer is also a successful businesswoman.

Her name is all but synonymous with perfume thanks to her massive line of fragrances (and her song "Perfume"). Curious — the first of many — was the top-selling scent of 2004, and at this point there's a Fantasy for every mood. The sweet-smelling line has paid off in spades; it generated a cool billion dollars by 2018, according to InStyle.

While perfume is without a doubt her most successful non-musical venture, it's not Brit's only. In fact, more than six years ago, she launched a lingerie line: The Intimate Britney Spears.

The "sensual seductress, enchanting mystery" that is Miss Britney Spears broke the news and offered a hint at what to expect (chiefly, whimsical romance and soft-focus photography) on social media during the summer of 2014.

"Coming very soon," she teased. "The Intimate Collection, by yours truly."

Spears opened up about the project, which was done in collaboration with CHANGE Lingerie and sold online, in greater detail in a press release on her website.

“Every woman should feel confident and beautiful in everything she puts on," the singer explained. "My vision for The Intimate Britney Spears is to create pieces that are sexy, luxurious and comfortable at the same time. I am excited to introduce this collection because I feel that we accomplished exactly that."

The "Lace and Leather" superstar was on hand for its debut at the New York Public Library in September that same year. Why at the library? We don't know for sure. Our best guess is that it's because fashion (and lingerie) exists in even the most unexpected places.

By the end of the month, the collection was shipping worldwide. A European promo tour followed with appearances in several countries. The pop star embarked on a lingerie world tour, if you will.

While The Intimate Britney Spears line included several sexy sets, the hit-maker branched out into more comfortable lounge- and sleep-wear, too. Pieces were named after traditionally feminine things such as flowers — think Buttercup, Amaryllis, Camellia.

Sascha Steinbach, Getty Images

Similar to Rihanna's own Savage X Fenty, Spears' goal clearly was to cater to an inclusive range of women (and even interested men, based on a post on Instagram). According to Cosmopolitan, bras were available in cup sizes A through J and bottoms were available in sizes 0 through 28.

The products were cute, but the best part of the venture were the promo sets featuring the singer. To Spears, The Intimate Britney Spears line was seemingly the meeting point of lingerie, glamour and poetry.

"If confidence is a feeling, what does it feel like," she asked in one commercial while modeling high-waisted bottoms and a black bra. "It feels luxurious like seamless black lace and thin bold lines that hold strength and romance together. It feels timeless and sheer. And this is what it looks like. A look that can hypnotize a man and empower a woman."

Watch Britney Spears cinch the title of poet laureate and showcase her chic line below.

That was just the start, though. A spring/summer collection followed in 2015 with a promotional photo shoot and another video.

Spears also promoted the drop (which included a string bikini) on Instagram.

The mogul even found a way to cross promote her lingerie and fragrance lines by debuting an "Intimate Edition" of her signature scent Fantasy. Of course, she paired the new scent with an equally intimate photo.

The pop star and queen of fragrances was on track to conquer the lingerie market. Victoria's Secret was clutching its pearls in fright. Soma was preparing its going out of business sales. The Britney Spears domination train was heating up... and then it all came to a quiet end.

In 2021, The Intimate Britney Spears line is nothing but a distant memory. There has not been a new collection in years. The brand's Twitter account has been deleted; its website shut down.

Currently there appears to be only one deeply discounted item still available for purchase on Classic Shapewear.

So, what happened to the line?

It does not appears that Spears or her team ever directly acknowledged that The Intimate Britney Spears came to an official close. Thus, it's hard to tell for sure if the collection was meant to be a brief foray into fashion, such as her Candies collaboration with Kohl's, or if something happened behind the scenes that brought about an untimely end to the lingerie line.

Perhaps now that she's freed from her conservatorship we will learn more. After all, she was only part of the brand for a short while, but it seemed to be a passion project. If that's the case, maybe the brand will one day see a renaissance.