What Happened to Britney Spears’ Instagram?

Why did Britney Spears deactivate her Instagram account?

On Tuesday (Sept. 14), the "Toxic" singer addressed what happened to her Instagram account, which she has been using to keep fans updated on her conservatorship legal battle amid other personal life updates.

"Don't worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!! I'll be back soon," she tweeted.

Although fans were a bit concerned after Spears' profile disappeared, and some even came up with conspiracy theories, a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that it's nothing to worry about.

"She previously said she’d be taking a well-deserved break as many celebrities do, that's really it," the insider confirmed.

On Sunday (Sept. 12), Spears announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. The pair met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016, for which he was her backup dancer. The pair began dating shortly after.

Some of Spears' fans are wondering if there will be a prenup to make sure Spears and her estate is protected. Even actress Octavia Spencer commented on Spears' engagement Instagram announcement, writing, "Make him sign a prenup."

Asghari addressed the concerns via an Instagram Story and had the best response.

"Thank you everyone who is concerned about the prenup! Of course we're getting [an] iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day," he wrote.