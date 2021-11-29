If you haven’t seen the 9-year-old Australian girl who wrote a letter to Santa that’s gone viral, it’s a pretty funny read. Probably truer than we want to admit.

Quick summary: She admits she hasn’t been good this year, but would still like a present. 12 of them. And she basically asks for the world.

Thinking back to childhood and how some gifts landed is a good exercise, but most of us remember the experiences rather than getting the ‘best gift ever’. The traditions, the comradery, the food even. And oh yeah, the hockey stick, or baseball glove, or doll, or a board game. Now of course it’s all iPhone 12 and PS 5 and Air Pods and on and on.

Get our free mobile app

It’s not just our Maine kids. In a survey done nationwide, they ranked the most requested gifts or toys. The most popular item varies from state to state. But out of the 50 answers, I don’t see a baseball glove. Gaming is king.

But no matter what gift you are looking for, shop early. Like yesterday. Last year it was due to the pandemic. This year, it's sort of the same thing. Shipping delays are the main reason you might not find what your kids are screaming for. They call it 'supply chain disruptions'. The stores, not your kids.

The hottest toy nationwide this year is the Magic Mixies Cauldron. It's already sold out at Amazon, Target and Walmart.

What does a Magic Mixies Cauldron do? I had to Google it. I wouldn’t have had to Google baseball glove or Barbie doll, but that’s just me. We didn't ask for gifts that cost more than $100. My parents are spinning in their graves laughing at the thought of me asking for a gift that costs that much. But I’m sure “I just gotta have it” melts you, Best of luck finding one.