We’re Now Up To 44 Epic Classic Rock Concerts Happening in Maine and New England

Well, that escalated quickly! The Classic Rock Concert Calendar is filling in quite nicely. We started with a few make-up dates from 2020, and now we have over 40 concerts in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. From major stadium shows to intimate club performances, there's something for everyone who loves Classic Rock.

UPDATED CLASSIC ROCK CONCERT CALENDAR AS of 6/28/21

CLASSIC STONES LIVE TRIBUTE SHOW – FRIDAY, JULY 16TH AT AURA

VOYAGE – THE ULTIMATE JOURNEY TRIBUTE BAND

WHOLE LOTTA HEART (HEART TRIBUTE)

SATURDAY, JULY 24 AT HAMPTON BEACH CASINO BALLROOM



THE BLACK CROWES – SATURDAY, JULY 24TH AT BANK OF NH PAVILION IN GILFORD

W/ DIRTY HONEY



GUNS N’ ROSES W/ MAMMOTH WVH – TUESDAY, AUGUST 3RD AT FENWAY PARK



BILLY JOEL – WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4TH AT FENWAY PARK



DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES W/ SQUEEZE

MONDAY, AUGUST 9TH AT BANK OF NH PAVILION IN GILFORD



ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN – SATURDAY, AUGUST 14TH AT AURA (RESCHEDULED FROM 2020)



BLUES TRAVELER – SATURDAY, AUGUST 14TH AT HAMPTON BEACH CASINO BALLROOM

SQUEEZE - MONDAY, AUGUST 16TH AT AURA (RESCHEDULED FROM 2020)

ANN WILSON OF HEART – WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18Th

HAMPTON BEACH CASINO BALLROOM (ON-SALE FRI. 6/25 10 AM)



KISS W/ DAVID LEE ROTH – THURSDAY, AUGUST 19TH AT DARLING’S WATERFRONT PAVILION



REO SPEEDWAGON – TUESDAY, AUGUST 24TH AT HAMPTON BEACH CASINO BALLROOM

EAGLES – AUGUST 27TH AND 28TH AT TD GARDEN-WIN TICKETS HERE

BEATLES 1964 – SATURDAY, AUGUST 28TH AT AURA

DEAD & COMPANY – SEPTEMBER 2ND AND 3RD AT XFINITY CENTER IN MANSFIELD, MA

CHEAP TRICK – SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4TH AT HAMPTON BEACH CASINO BALLROOM

(RESCHEDULED FROM 2020)

OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10TH AT BANK OF NH PAVILION IN GILFORD

(WILLIE NELSON, GOV’T MULE, STURGILL SIMPSON, MARGO PRICE)

GEORGE THOROGOOD – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17TH AT HAMPTON BEACH CASINO BALLROOM



ALICE COOPER W/ ACE FREHLEY – SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18TH

BANK OF NH PAVILION IN GILFORD, NH



TESLA – TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21ST AT HAMPTON BEACH CASINO BALLROOM



SLIP KID (A CELEBRATION OF THE WHO) FT. CHARY CHERONE

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH AT AURA



3 DOORS DOWN

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH AT BANK OF NH PAVILION IN GILFORD



STYX – WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6TH AT HAMPTON BEACH CASINO BALLROOM (SOLD OUT)



PAT BENATAR & NEIL GERALDO

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8TH AT HAMPTON BEACH CASINO BALLROOM



THE PETTYBREAKERS (TOM PETTY TRIBUTE) – SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9TH AT AURA IN PORTLAND

(RESCHULED FROM 2020)



DARK DESERT EAGLES (EAGLES TRIBUTE) – FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15TH AT AURA IN PORTLAND

(RESCHULED FROM 2020)

GET THE LED OUT – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21ST AT AURA IN PORTLAND



FOREIGNER – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28TH AT HAMPTON BEACH CASINO BALLROOM

JUDAS PRIEST – SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31ST AT TSONGAS CENTER IN LOWELL, MA

DIRTY DEEDS/THE AC/DC EXPERIENCE – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6TH AT AURA

LOTUS LAND (RUSH TRIBUTE) – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13TH AT AURA IN PORTLAND

(RESCHULED FROM 2020)

SPENCER AND THE WALRUS – NOVEMBER 26-28 AT THE STATE THEATRE

GENESIS WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15TH AT TD GARDEN

ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN – SUNDAY, APRIL 3RD AT AURA (RESCHEDULED DATE FROM 2020)



ROBIN TROWER – SATURDAY, APRIL 23RD AT AURA IN PORTLAND (RESCHEDULED FROM 2020)

ROGER WATERS TUESDAY, JULY 12, 2022, AT TD GARDEN

ELTON JOHN – THURSDAY, JULY 28TH AT GILETTE STADIUM

(ON-SALE 6/30)

THE STADIUM TOUR WITH DEF LEPPARD, MOTLEY CRUE, AND JOAN JETT

AUGUST 5TH AND 6TH AT FENWAY PARK (RESCHEDULED DATES FROM 2020 AND 2021)

AEROSMITH W/ EXTREME – TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8TH AT FENWAY PARK (NEW DATE)

