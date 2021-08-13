The weekend looks to bring some cooler temperatures and some thunderstorms in Aroostook County, Maine with next week looking to stay in the mid 80’s and mostly clear.

Friday is a hot one with a high of 88 and a heat index reaching 91 degrees. The only thing cooling things down a little is a breeze coming through northern Maine.

Saturday is when we see showers to start the day with gusty winds and thunderstorms starting in the morning around 11 a.m. The rainfall will be pretty heavy into the afternoon up until 1 p.m. Rain and thunderstorms continue throughout the day with up to almost half an inch of rain. Look for temps to be in the low 80’s with a high of 83.

Things turn around Sunday as the sun comes out and we have more mild temps hitting a high of 75. there will still be some wind and occasional gusts, but the rain is gone. By evening, the wind calms down and we go into Sunday night with clear weather and 51 for the low.

Next week is the time to get back outside without the heavy heat. Sunny and 79 for Monday’s forecast.

The middle of the week holds steady with a little bit of heat as temps reach the mid 80’s. Tuesday is sunny and 84 while Wednesday is clear and sunny and 85 for a high.

Thursday is when we might see some more rain, but that might change. Look for a high around 84.

