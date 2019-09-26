Weekend Forecast: Clear + Showers, Aroostook County, Maine

Weekend Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Sunday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

