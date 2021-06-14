Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

What's the 7-day forecast in Aroostook County?

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 9am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. South wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 8pm. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. Patchy fog before 8am. High near 69. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then showers likely. Patchy fog after 3am. Low around 51. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, mainly before 7am. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers before 2am, then a slight chance of showers after 3am. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A chance of showers, mainly before 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday: A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

What are people saying about the weather?

THE WEATHER REPORT:

“The Weather Report” is the conversations we have at work and home that goes beyond the forecast. It’s all about how the weather affects our daily lives.

What a beautiful weekend with temps nice and mild in the upper 70’s (low 80’s). A perfect June weekend as we saw sunshine and no rain.

Many of us went for a walk or played some catch in the backyard and took in the summer vibe in Aroostook County, Maine. It was also a good weekend to get some projects done around the homestead. We saw a lot of painting, picking up and general yard work Saturday and Sunday.

The one thing you hear the most from just about everyone is when it gets really hot, they don’t care about the heat and humidity - thinking of how cold it is in the deep part of the winter.

If you have an air conditioner, people are talking about putting a fan in front of it to circulate the cold air even more. It works great and sometimes makes it so cold you have to adjust the fan.

This is also the time of year you hear people taking vacations and looking to go to different parts of the state. If you get paid time off at your workplace, look ahead to schedule a convenient time for you, your coworkers and employer. It's a time to get a break, but it’s also a very busy time for most businesses.

This week the conversation is about some rain and possibly thunderstorms coming into the area. This is forecasted over Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and evn Thursday. It really looks like a chance of rain right through the week and even into next weekend. The showers will be intermittent and the sun will be out at times. Look for clouds forming in between the weather changes.

