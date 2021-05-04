Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

A quick look at the forecast

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Tuesday ~ Sunshine with increasing clouds. Highs around 63/17 Celsius

Tuesday Night ~ Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40/+4.

Wednesday ~ Rain beginning around midday. Highs around 54/12 C

Wednesday Night ~ Rain. Patchy fog. Lows near 40/4C

Thursday ~ Mostly cloudy. Rain tapering to showers. Highs around 50/10C.

What does the 7-day forecast look like?

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: A chance of showers before 1pm, then rain, mainly after 1pm. High near 53. Southeast wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Rain. Patchy fog before 4am, then patchy fog after 5am. Low around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday: Rain likely before 9am, then a chance of showers after 9am. Patchy fog between 8am and 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

What are people saying about the weather?

THE WEATHER REPORT:

“The Weather Report” is a conversation about the weather and how it affects our daily lives in northern Maine.

You’re starting to see the lawn chairs and furniture come out of storage and put to good use as the temps get more consistent. Rain is still happening enough, but the snow should be done - we hope.

We’re seeing the festivals and events really pick up in Aroostook County. Since the start of the pandemic, so many things were cancelled. We’re starting to get used to being able to do things in the community while still being safe.

The County Fiddlehead Festival is going on this month and the Northern Maine Fair announced plans to hold a smaller event. It’s a good start and more things to do are coming up on social media and around town. The weather has a lot to do with plans being made, and it comes at the right time.

You hear people talking about getting in better shape as the jackets and sweaters are stored for the summer. There are great opportunities to get out and take a walk for exercise - or run, lift weights, play golf and all the nice weather things we do.

The sun and warm air will be good for all of us after a long winter and concerns about the coronavirus. You always hear health experts talk about how healthy it is to get vitamin D from the sun. Get out and take it all in. It’s the perfect time of year - not too cold and not too hot.

