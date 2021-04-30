Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

~ a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny & breezy. Highs around 52

~ Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near the freezing mark

~ Isolated showers in the morning, then gradually turning mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 52/11C

~ Rain this evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Brisk with lows near 38/+3

~ Cloudy, breezy and cooler with rain throughout the day. Temperatures steady around 47/8 Celsius.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Friday: Rain, mainly after 9am. High near 46. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Rain, mainly before 11pm, then scattered showers after midnight. Low around 37. North wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 8 to 15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.