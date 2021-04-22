Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

Snow early Thursday morning has made for some slippery roads in parts of Aroostook County and western New Brunswick. Forecasters say snow could mix with rain at times today, then taper off tonight. Total snowfall could range from 2 to 8 inches, with the higher amounts in the far north and at higher elevations.

Townsquare Media weather gives you a quick and accurate view of the weather.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Thursday ~ Periods of snow, mixing with rain at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible, mainly north of Houlton/Woodstock. Brisk and cold. Highs around 34/+1

Thursday Night ~ Snow tapering off. Another 1 to 4 inches possible, with the highest totals in the far north. Lows near 28/-2C. Wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Friday ~ Cloudy and windy with a chance of snow showers early on, then a chance of rain showers. Highs around 42/5C

Friday Night ~ Clearing. Lows near 30/-1C

Saturday ~ Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs around 54/12C

The national weather from Caribou is a detailed and expanded look at the forecast.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Thursday: Snow. High near 34. West wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night: Snow likely, mainly before 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday: A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 1pm, then a chance of rain showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 9 to 16 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Rain likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A chance of showers, mainly before 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

The interactive radar has more regional weather. Our app gives you weather alerts & keeps you updated. Free app download.

THE WEATHER REPORT:

“The Weather Report” is the conversations we’re having with co-workers and family about the weather that affects our daily lives.

We’ll have to take the start and stop when it comes to spring bringing only the nice weather. Snow in the third week of April is not a big surprise, but it’s not what we had planned.

It’s what everyone is talking about. Just when we thought the grass was turning green and would stay that way comes several inches of snow.

The accumulation is not a lot, but more than enough to make everyone’s commute to work harder and more slippery. That’s the discussion in the office as plans and arrangements are reconsidered to limit the time out and about.

School is on break and students don’t have to worry about getting to school. Some of us are alright with the conditions, as some of us just want to see the sun.

When you hear the possibility of 2 - 8 inches, you can pick up the disbelief in people’s voices. “Two to eight inches? What?” In the back of our heads we know it will melt fast, but for now, the snow is on the ground and covering your vehicles.

Meanwhile, sports are picking up again and we can’t wait to get outside and enjoy it. Every once in a while a major League Baseball game is postponed due to the forecast - it just happened last week at Fenway Park.

It’s life in Maine and we love it - not so much the April snow, but the lifestyle is good for us.

Get our free mobile app

Stream the station online for the weather. Use the app & listen on the radio.