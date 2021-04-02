Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

A flood watch remains in effect along area rivers and streams until 4 p.m.

Friday ~ Partly sunny, brisk and cold. Highs around 34/+1 Celsius

Friday Night ~ Partial clearing overnight. Lows near 14/-10C

Saturday ~ Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 38/3

Easter Sunday ~ Mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds. Highs near 43/6Celsius

Sunday Night - Mostly cloudy with snow developing.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Flood Watch until April 2, 04:00 PM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Friday: Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Calm wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain showers before 9pm, then snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Snow before 11am, then rain. High near 43. North wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: Rain likely before 2am, then snow likely between 2am and 4am, then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

THE WEATHER REPORT:

The "Weather Report" goes beyond the forecast into our everyday conversations.

Flooding is a big issue right now when you talk about weather. Not to mention the snow we got at the end of March.

High water is a concern when you hear about it or see it covering the roads. It can also cause problems in your basement and other parts of your home. You start to hear about waders and sub-pumps and mold and the family calling you because the water is coming in.

We’ve seen erosion take out parts of roads, making it impassable and a danger until repaired. In rural areas in northern Maine, a lot of roads are not heavily maintained. When flooding wreaks havoc, some of us have to reroute just to get to work or around town.

There are a lot of rivers and streams around us and the best thing to do is the smart thing we’ve learned over the years - don’t risk driving across a flooded roadway and be proactive around the homestead.

Now for the nice weather. The temps are prompting all of us to switch to a springtime jacket - and maybe even shorts and short sleeves on the weekend. It’s a real positive change after months and months of winter.

The other thing is the pandemic and vaccines available to moist Mainers. This is encouraging because we are seeing the chance to get back to normal. The weather plays a role in all of that. We can finally embrace the outdoors and going places safely. It’s been a long time coming, but it’s pretty much here.