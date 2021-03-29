Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Some wild and windy weather on tap today with periods of rain changing to snow showers this noon time. Winds will be picking up as temperatures fall this afternoon. Expect gusts up to 50 mph later today.

A flood warning is posted along the Aroostook River in Washburn and Crouseville until around 10:15 this morning. Local law enforcement has closed Route 164 near Langille Road in Washburn due to flooding. Route 105 between Tobique and Perth-Andover flooded on Sunday and was temporarily closed.

A winter weather advisory and a wind advisory is in effect today

Monday ~ Periods of rain changing to snow showers this afternoon. Winds picking up. Highs around 38/+3 Celsius then temps drop slightly later in the day. Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Wind Advisory in effect from March 29, 10:00 AM EDT until March 29, 07:00 PM EDT

Monday: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 1pm. Patchy blowing snow after noon. Patchy fog before 8am. High near 37. Windy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northwest 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. South wind 6 to 14 mph.

Wednesday Night: Rain, mainly after 10pm. Patchy fog after midnight. Low around 40. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Rain, mainly before 5pm. Patchy fog before noon. High near 46. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 9pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 2pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

