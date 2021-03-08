Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine
Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.
TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:
- Monday ~ Mostly sunny. Highs around 30/-1 Celsius.
- Monday Night ~ Clear skies this evening, then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows 5 to 10 above/-14C
- Tuesday ~ Clouding up. Snow showers likely. Accumulation around an inch possible. Highs near 32/0C
- Tuesday Night ~ Partial clearing. Lows around 12/-11C.
- Wednesday ~ Partly sunny. Highs around 44/7 Celsius
U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:
- Monday: Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.
- Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Light southwest wind.
- Tuesday: Snow showers likely, mainly between 11am and 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
- Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind around 9 mph.
- Thursday: A chance of showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
- Thursday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
- Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
- Friday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9pm and midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Saturday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Blustery.
The interactive radar has more regional weather. Our app gives you weather alerts & keeps you updated. Free app download.
Get our free mobile app
We have more northern Maine weather info from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou.
Stream the station online for the weather. Use the app & listen on the radio.