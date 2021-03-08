Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

~ Clouding up. Snow showers likely. Accumulation around an inch possible. Highs near 32/0C

~ Clear skies this evening, then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows 5 to 10 above/-14C

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Light southwest wind.

Tuesday: Snow showers likely, mainly between 11am and 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind around 9 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9pm and midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Chance of precipitation is 20%.