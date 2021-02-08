Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Monday ~ Turning mostly sunny. Breezy with patchy blowing snow. Highs around 21/-7 Celsius

Monday Night ~ Clear and cold. Lows 5 to 10 below/-22 Celsius

Tuesday ~ Mostly sunny in the morning, then inc. clouds in the afternoon. Highs around 18/-8C.

Tuesday Night ~ Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Lows around 2 above.

Wednesday ~ Isolated snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in. Highs around 20.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Monday: A chance of snow before 9am, then isolated snow showers between 9am and 10am. Patchy blowing snow after 10am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 22. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -15. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -19. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of snow after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Light northwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around -8. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 14. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -7.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 13.

Friday Night: A slight chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 16.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

WEATHER REPORT:

The “Weather Report’ is a conversation about the weather beyond the 7-day forecast - it’s how we converse about the snow and conditions.

The weather this past weekend was ideal for a football weekend.

The only snow we got was late Sunday after all the errands were done getting ready for the Big Game on Sunday.

One of the things we all look forward to this time of year is longer days and more daytime into the evening. Remember just about a month ago when it got dark in the early evening.

A reminder that we add about 2 minutes and 30 seconds a day. Do the math per week and we are on our way to spring. Keep in mind, we’ll see a few more snow storms before that. We move our clocks ahead March 14.

If you’ve driven on Interstate 95 lately or talked to someone who has, you’ll know the roads are better than normal. The ice and snow are not narrowing the roadways as we’ve experienced in the past. It makes for much better driving conditions at 75+ MPH.

Let us know how you are handling the winter and if you are having similar conversations with friends and family.