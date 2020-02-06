Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

Winter Storm Warning in effect from February 6, 10:00 AM EST until February 8, 04:00 AM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

