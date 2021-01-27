Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Wednesday ~ Mostly cloudy with isolated flurries. Highs around 32/0C

Wednesday Night ~ Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows near 18/-8C

Thursday ~ Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the afternoon. Highs around 27/-3 C.

Thursday Night ~ Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows near 8 above/-13C.

Friday ~ Mostly cloudy, brisk and colder. Daytime highs around 17/-9.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Light north wind.

Wednesday Night: Isolated snow showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A chance of snow, mainly before 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A slight chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Monday Night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

WEATHER REPORT:

The ‘Weather Report’ is a look at living with the cold Maine winter weather. Just a nice perspective on January in the Pine Tree State.

What a nice week we’re having in northern Maine with no noticeable snow, light wind and somewhat warmer temperatures.

If you missed out on doing the chores outside this past weekend, now is the time - like shoveling your walk, clearing the path to the kerosine tank or doing some maintenance on the house.

Remember to take it easy when working in the snow and drink plenty of water. Wear layers so you can keep yourself from sweating too much.

Also, check your supplies in your emergency kit in your car to keep it up to date. This goes for others in your family too.

Remind your coworkers to leave extra time for their trip to the office, just in case of an issue with the roads/weather.

Some of the calls for snow this week - Wednesday night into Thursday - will not amount too much if anything. About a 30% chance we get precipitation. But it is late January in Maine and we know snow is in the forecast sooner or later.

The snowmobile trails are open and being taken care of, but the deep snow is not abundant. Really good crews know how to manage that. Be sure to follow their guidelines.

Get out and enjoy the melt off - albeit just a little bit - and be cautious when the melted snow-ice freezes over at night.

