Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Monday ~ Mostly cloudy in the north/Partly sunny to the south. Breezy with highs around 23/-5 Celsius

Monday Night ~ Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows near 12/-10C.

Tuesday ~ Mostly cloudy with isolated flurries in the north. Highs around 28/-2C

Tuesday Night ~ Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow. Lows near 19/-7C.

Wednesday ~ Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28. North wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of light snow after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Light northeast wind.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Calm wind.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 17.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

The weather report is where we put things in perspective after a long - but so far not too bad of a winter.

The past weekend was a great chance to get your car clear of any ice frozen to the roof from some earlier storms.

Also, make sure your tires are pumped up on your vehicle for better traction and gas mileage. Now is a good time to resupply any provisions you keep in your car for emergencies.

This week looks to be one of the clearest we’ve seen in January in a long time. Very little snow is forecasted and even that probably won’t happen - or amount to anything.

The evening’s are staying lighter longer. We gain over 90 seconds each day in January and about 2 and a half minutes in February. It’s hard to believe but February 1st is next Monday.

Spring is a ways away but keep this in mind - The Super Bowl is February 7th and the Daytona 500 is on Valentine’s Day.

