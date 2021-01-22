Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Friday ~ Cloudy skies with periods of light snow. Highs around 23/-5C

Friday Night ~ Cloudy with light snow likely. Lows near 10 above/-12 Celsius

Saturday ~ A chance of snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 22/-6C

Saturday Night ~ Mostly cloudy with isolated flurries. Brisk. Lows near 8 above/-13C

Sunday ~ Mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Highs around 20/-7C.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Friday: A chance of light snow. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as zero. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A chance of light snow. Cloudy, with a low around 12. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -6. West wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

WEATHER PERSPECTIVES:

January has been much more mild than in the past. Temps have been cold, but the snow is not piled as high as you can see.

Plow trucks are not as busy through the month which is tough on business, Meanwhile you haven’t had to put your back into some serious snow shoveling.

Rooftops are not weighted down from the excess snow we usually get this time of year in the County.

Now is a good time to make sure your tires are pimped up on the vehicle - better for road traction, mileage and safety. If you wait until it’s too cold and stormy, you’ll freeze maintaining your vehicle.

At night, snow pants, a hat and gloves are a must to stay warm.

Plan ahead for any departure time as the interior windows of your car will be pretty frosted over. It can take more than 10 minutes to get it defrosted.

