Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUAE MEDIA WEATHER:

~ Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s/+1.

~ Rain & snow, mixing with sleet in the evening. Brisk winds. Lows near 30/-1 C.

~ Partly sunny in the morning, then clouding up with a wintry mix of snow and sleet in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around the freezing mark.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Friday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Light north wind.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Snow and sleet, mainly after 11am. High near 33. East wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday Night: Rain, snow, and sleet before 11pm, then rain and snow between 11pm and 3am, then snow after 3am. Low around 28. East wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Sunday: Rain and snow showers likely before 3pm, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

M.L.King Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. West wind 10 to 14 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 16.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.