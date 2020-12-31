Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine
LOCAL WEATHER:
- Thursday ~ Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Breezy. Patchy blowing snow. Highs around 33/+1
- Thursday Night ~ Clearing and cold. Lows near 7 above/-14C.
- New Years Day ~ Sunny. Highs around 23/-5C.
- Friday Night ~ Mostly clear in the evening, then increasing clouds. Lows near 10 above/-12C.
- Saturday ~ Snow. Highs around 25/-4C
- Saturday Night ~ A chance of snow showers in the evening, then clearing overnight. Lows near 12/-11C
- Sunday ~ A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 20s.
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers between 8am and 1pm. Patchy blowing snow after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -3. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
- New Year's Day: Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -4. Northwest wind around 6 mph.
- Friday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 7. Light and variable wind.
- Saturday: Snow, mainly after 10am. High near 25. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
- Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
- Sunday Night: A slight chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Monday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
- Monday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
- Tuesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
- Tuesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
