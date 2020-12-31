Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Presque Isle and surrounding area hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

LOCAL WEATHER:

~ A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 20s.

~ A chance of snow showers in the evening, then clearing overnight. Lows near 12/-11C

~ Mostly clear in the evening, then increasing clouds. Lows near 10 above/-12C.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Thursday : A slight chance of snow showers between 8am and 1pm. Patchy blowing snow after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -3. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

New Year's Day : Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -4. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night : Increasing clouds, with a low around 7. Light and variable wind.

Saturday : Snow, mainly after 10am. High near 25. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday : A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday : A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 20%.