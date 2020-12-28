Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Presque Isle and surrounding area hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

LOCAL WEATHER:

~ A mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 21/-7C

~ Mostly clear, brisk and cold. Lows near 5 above /-15C

~ Scattered snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny, brisk and colder. Temperature falling in the afternoon to around 18/-8C

~ Cloudy with rain showers then evening then periods ofsnow overnight. Light accumulation. Lows near 25/-4C

~ Cloudy with light snow developing around midday, snow mixing with or changing to rain this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 35/2 Celsius

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Monday: Scattered snow showers before 2pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 2pm and 5pm, then rain likely after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. South wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night: Rain and snow showers likely before 1am, then scattered snow showers. Patchy fog between 1am and 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 18 by 5pm. West wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -6. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Snow likely, mainly after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Snow likely before noon, then a chance of rain and snow between noon and 4pm, then a slight chance of snow after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of snow showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

New Year's Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Friday Night: A slight chance of snow showers between 11pm and 1am, then a chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 40%.