Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine
Presque Isle and surrounding area hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.
LOCAL WEATHER:
- Today ~ Cloudy with light snow developing around midday, snow mixing with or changing to rain this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 35/2 Celsius
- Tonight ~ Cloudy with rain showers then evening then periods ofsnow overnight. Light accumulation. Lows near 25/-4C
- Tuesday ~ Scattered snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny, brisk and colder. Temperature falling in the afternoon to around 18/-8C
- Tuesday Night ~ Mostly clear, brisk and cold. Lows near 5 above /-15C
- Wednesday ~ A mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 21/-7C
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:
- Monday: Scattered snow showers before 2pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 2pm and 5pm, then rain likely after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. South wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
- Monday Night: Rain and snow showers likely before 1am, then scattered snow showers. Patchy fog between 1am and 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
- Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 18 by 5pm. West wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -6. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
- Wednesday Night: Snow likely, mainly after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
- Thursday: Snow likely before noon, then a chance of rain and snow between noon and 4pm, then a slight chance of snow after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
- Thursday Night: A slight chance of snow showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- New Year's Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.
- Friday Night: A slight chance of snow showers between 11pm and 1am, then a chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
- Saturday: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
- Saturday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.
The interactive radar has more regional weather. Our app gives you weather alerts & keeps you updated. Free app download. Stream the station online for the weather.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Enter your number to get our free mobile app