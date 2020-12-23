Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine
LOCAL WEATHER:
- Wednesday ~ Mostly sunny today. Highs around 20/-7C.
- Wednesday Night ~ Increasing clouds with lows near 12/-11Celsius, then temperatures rising to the mid-20s overnight.
- Thursday ~ Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the day. Winds picking up. Highs around 43/6C.
- Christmas Eve ~ Rain developing. Areas of fog. Breezy. Lows near 42/+5
- Christmas Day ~ Rain. Areas of fog. Windy with highs around 52/11C. Wind gusts up to 40 mph.
- Christmas Night ~ Rain may mix with snow after midnight. Brisk. Lows near the freezing mark.
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Wednesday: Scattered flurries before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 22. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west in the afternoon.
- Wednesday Night: Isolated snow showers between 1am and 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 12. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Thursday: A chance of drizzle, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. South wind 10 to 14 mph.
- Thursday Night: Rain likely, mainly after 10pm. Areas of fog after 4am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind around 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
- Christmas Day: Rain. Areas of fog. High near 54. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
- Friday Night: Rain before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow between 3am and 5am, then a chance of rain after 5am. Low around 31. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph becoming south 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
- Saturday: A chance of rain before 7am, then a chance of rain and snow between 7am and 8am, then a chance of snow after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
- Saturday Night: A slight chance of snow showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow between 7pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.
- Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
- Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
- Monday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
- Tuesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
