Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

LOCAL WEATHER:

Monday ~ Mostly cloudy today. Rain developing this afternoon. Winds picking up. Highs around 42/5 Celsius.

Monday Night ~ Rain may be heavy at times. Windy. Temperatures rising to near 50 overnight /10C. Wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Tuesday ~ Rain continues, heavy at times. gusty winds. Highs around 55/13C. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night ~ Rain tapering to showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows near 42/+5.

Wednesday ~ Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 44/7C

LOCAL WEATHER ADVISORY:

Some heavy rains and strong winds are on the way Monday night and Tuesday.

Forecasters say northern Maine and western New Brunswick could get up to two inches of rain from the storm.

High wind gusts may lead to widespread power outages. Areas closer to the coast are expected to get up to 5 inches of rain.

Officials say there is potential for road washouts and localized flooding.

A High Wind Warning has also been issued along the coast including Bangor and interior Downeast Maine with the likelihood of damaging winds.

VERSANT POWER ADVISORY:

Over the weekend, Versant Power began preparing for impacts of a storm expected to bring heavy rain and high winds to Down East Maine and Greater Bangor.

With wind gusts predicted to reach 60 mph in some locations on Monday and Tuesday, Versant Power urges customers to prepare for the possibility of difficult travel conditions and power outages.

High winds can bring down trees and tree limbs onto roads and power lines, and it is never safe to touch a downed line or a tree in contact with a downed line. It is also very dangerous to drive over a power line. Always assume that a power line is energized.

"Versant Power will have crews positioned and ready to first address any public safety concerns, particularly downed power lines," said Janet Scully, storm manager for Versant Power. "Our team then will focus on repairing damage safely and as quickly as possible. We ask that you give crews plenty of space to do that work safely, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic."

