Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine
Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.
TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:
- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until about 7 p.m. Monday.
- Monday ~ Rain changing to snow this afternoon. temperatures falling below freezing with winds picking up. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
- Monday Night ~ Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers ending overnight. Diminishing winds. Lows near 18/-8C.
- Tuesday ~ Mostly cloudy in the morning, then gradual clearing. Brisk and cold. Daytime highs around 28/-2
- Tuesday Night ~ Clear and very cold. Lows near 10 above/ -12 Celsius
- Wednesday ~ A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s/+2
- Thursday ~ Partly sunny and warmer. Highs near 50/10C
U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:
- Winter Weather Advisory in effect from November 2, 07:00 AM EST until November 2, 07:00 PM EST
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Monday: Rain before 9am, then rain and snow between 9am and noon, then snow after noon. Patchy blowing snow after 2pm. Patchy fog between 8am and 11am. Temperature falling to around 28 by 5pm. West wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
- Monday Night: Scattered rain and snow showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 11pm and midnight. Patchy blowing snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
- Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 29. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
- Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers between 10pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. South wind 5 to 11 mph.
- Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
- Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
- Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
- Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
- Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
