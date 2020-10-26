Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Monday : A slight chance of snow showers before 2pm, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night : Rain before 2am, then rain and snow showers likely. Low around 32. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday : Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night : Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday : Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night : A slight chance of light snow between 9pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday : Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Friday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.