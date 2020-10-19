Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Thursday ~ Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 56/14C

Wednesday Night ~ A few showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 47/8C

Wednesday ~ Partly sunny in the morning, then clouding up with rain in the afternoon. Variable winds. Highs around 55/13C

Tuesday Night ~ Showers ending this evening then partial clearing overnight. Lows near 30/-1C

Tuesday ~ Cloudy with periods of rain. Highs around 53/12 Celsius

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Tuesday : Rain, mainly before 4pm. Patchy fog before 11am. High near 53. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday : A chance of showers between 9am and 1pm, then rain after 1pm. High near 54. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night : Showers, mainly before 11pm. Low around 48. South wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday : Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Light southeast wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Friday Night : A slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday : A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday NightA chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.