Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine
Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.
TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:
- Tuesday ~ Sunny this morning, then inc. clouds with rain developing this afternoon. Highs around 54/12 Celsius
- Tuesday Night ~ Rain - heavy at times, especially in the evening. Lows near 47/ 8C. Patchy fog.
- Wednesday ~ Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 58/15C
- Wednesday Night ~ Mostly clear. Lows near 37/+3
- Thursday ~ Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60/16 Celsius
U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Tuesday: Rain likely, mainly after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Light southeast wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
- Tuesday Night: Rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Low around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
- Wednesday: Rain likely before 9am, then a chance of showers, mainly between 9am and 3pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Light south wind increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the morning.
- Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind around 11 mph.
- Friday: A slight chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Friday Night: Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
- Saturday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
- Saturday Night: Rain likely before 11pm, then a chance of showers, mainly between 11pm and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
- Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
- Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
