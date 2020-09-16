Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Thursday : A chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night : Patchy frost after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Light north wind.

Friday : Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday : Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night : Patchy frost after midnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday : Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night : Patchy frost after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Monday : Areas of frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

