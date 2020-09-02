Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine
Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.
U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
- Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
- Wednesday Night: A chance of showers before 10pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Areas of fog after 4am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
- Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
- Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Friday: A slight chance of showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
- Saturday: A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Sunday: A slight chance of showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
- Labor Day: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
- Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
- Tuesday:A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
The interactive radar has more regional weather. Our app gives you weather alerts & keeps you updated. Free app download.
We have more northern Maine weather info from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou.
Stream the station online for the weather. Use the app & listen on the radio.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app