Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Monday : Partly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 87/31C

: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66/19C. Tuesday : Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. High near 89/32C.

: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 67/19C. Wednesday : Partly sunny with a chance of showers with afternoon thunderstorms possible. High near 85/29C.

: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Low around 60/16C. Thursday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 84/29C.

: Mostly clear, with a low around 57/14C. Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81/27C.

: Mostly clear, with a low around 55/13C. Saturday : Sunny, with a high near 81/27C.

: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56/13C. Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82/28C.

