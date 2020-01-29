Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

FORECAST

Saturday : Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Light south wind.

: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Light south wind. Saturday Night : A chance of snow, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

: A chance of snow, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunday : A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Sunday Night : A chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

: A chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Monday : Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Monday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Tuesday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

The interactive radar has more regional weather. Our app gives you weather alerts & keeps you updated. Free app download.

We have more northern Maine weather info from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou.

Stream the station online for the weather. Use the app & listen on the radio.