Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Friday : Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 65. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

