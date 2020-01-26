Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

FORECAST

Tuesday : Partly sunny, with a high near 22. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

: Partly sunny, with a high near 22. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Tuesday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

: Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Wednesday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

: Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Wednesday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around -3.

: Partly cloudy, with a low around -3. Thursday : Sunny, with a high near 17.

: Sunny, with a high near 17. Thursday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 0.

: Mostly clear, with a low around 0. Friday ; Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

; Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Friday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 3.

: Mostly clear, with a low around 3. Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

