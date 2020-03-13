Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Fri day : Snow before 4pm, then rain, snow, and sleet between 4pm and 5pm, then rain after 5pm. The rain and sleet could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow after 11am. High near 37. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Friday N ight : Rain showers before 9pm, then scattered rain and snow showers between 9pm and 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3am. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 28. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday : Isolated snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph.

Sunday : Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Light and variable wind.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday: Snow likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 1am, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.