Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

FORECAST

Wind Advisory in effect from March 4, 10:00 AM EST until March 4, 06:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Wednesday : Rain before 9 am, then rain and snow between 9am and 10am, then snow after 10 am. Patchy blowing snow after 1pm. Areas of fog before 10am. High near 36. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Wednesday Night : Snow likely before 8 pm, then scattered snow showers, mainly between 8 pm and 1 am. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday : Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.

Friday : Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Friday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Sunday : Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Monday : A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night : A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

