Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

FORECAST

Friday : A chance of snow before 7am, then a chance of snow showers after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 25. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

: A chance of snow before 7am, then a chance of snow showers after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 25. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Friday Night : A chance of snow showers, mainly before 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 10. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 10. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Saturday : A chance of snow showers, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Saturday Night : A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunday : A slight chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

: A slight chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Sunday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Monday : A slight chance of snow showers after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

: A slight chance of snow showers after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Monday Night : A chance of snow showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Tuesday : A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Tuesday Night : A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

The interactive radar has more regional weather. Our app gives you weather alerts & keeps you updated. Free app download.

We have more northern Maine weather info from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou.

Stream the station online for the weather. Use the app & listen on the radio.