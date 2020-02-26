Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

Heavy snow, sleet and even freezing rain are forecast across the region tomorrow.

A winter storm warning is posted for northern Maine and a snowfall warning for most of New Brunswick.

The National Weather Service predicts snowfall totals ranging from 8-12 inches by the time the storm winds down late Thursday night.

Environment Canada is calling for 20 to 30 centimetres of snow, mixed with sleet and freezing rain towards the coast.

Strong winds will also be a factor. Forecasters say patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause localized hazardous travel.

SNOWFALL:

U.S. National Weather Service

FORECAST

Winter Storm Warning in effect from February 27, 07:00 AM EST until February 28, 05:00 AM EST

Wednesday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. North wind around 6 mph.

: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. North wind around 6 mph. Wednesday N­ight : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Thursday : Snow, mainly after 10am. Patchy blowing snow after 2pm. High near 28. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

: Snow, mainly after 10am. Patchy blowing snow after 2pm. High near 28. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Thursday Night : Snow, mainly before 4am. Patchy blowing snow before 2am. Low around 19. East wind 7 to 17 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

: Snow, mainly before 4am. Patchy blowing snow before 2am. Low around 19. East wind 7 to 17 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Friday : A chance of snow before 8am, then a chance of snow showers after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 25. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

: A chance of snow before 8am, then a chance of snow showers after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 25. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Friday Night : A slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 10. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

: A slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 10. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Saturday : A slight chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

: A slight chance of snow showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Saturday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Sunday : Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Sunday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Monday : Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

: Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Monday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

