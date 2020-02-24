Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

FORECAST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Monday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the evening.

Wednesday : Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night : Snow likely, mainly after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 22. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday : Snow. High near 33. East wind 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday Night : Snow, mainly before 11pm, then a chance of snow showers after 11pm. Low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday : A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Saturday : Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Saturday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

